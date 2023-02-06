Darkest Dungeon II will exit early access soon, as developer Red Hook Studios has announced a 1.0 release date of May 8, 2023 for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The roguelike road trip first came to early access on the Epic Games Store all the way back in October 2021, so its final release has been a long time coming. It means players will finally get to jump into the full adventure as the developers intended come May, and better yet, you can head over to Steam to try it for yourself now. Along with the Darkest Dungeon II 1.0 release date reveal, Red Hook has published a free demo for players to enjoy as part of Steam Next Fest.

How’s that for a surprise? Sure, we knew that Darkest Dungeon II would see a full release soon, but it’s now available for players to dip their toes in with a demo before jumping in this May. For those who have missed out on the early access lead-up, Darkest Dungeon II is an atmospheric, turn-based adventure that sees players form a dangerous party of adventurers. The group will band together as they make their way through a dying land and attempt to stop the end of the world. It’s dungeon-crawling, it’s tactical, and it’s not too hard on the eyes either.

If you need a little more to grab your attention, check out our Darkest Dungeon documentary, where we learned about the story of Red Hook and how Darkest Dungeon II wouldn’t exist without the great foundation set by the original game.