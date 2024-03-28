Category:
Is Darth Sidious in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

Darth Sidious in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Mae in The Acolyte

Upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte will shed new light on the shadowy Sith Order’s history. So, does this mean that legendary Sith Lord Darth Sidious is in The Acolyte?

Will Darth Sidious Appear in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

No, Darth Sidious isn’t in The Acolyte. The mystery-thriller series is set at the tail-end of the High Republic era, around 100 years before Sidious’ first chronological appearance in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. And, given established canon pegs the Sith Lord’s age at just 52 in The Phantom Menace, he isn’t even alive when The Acolyte takes place. Plus, actor Ian McDiarmid – who portrays Sidious and his public alter-ego, Sheev Palpatine – isn’t attached to the production. What about a secret cameo, you say? Star Wars certainly has a tradition of these, and Force visions or other storytelling chicanery could account for Sidious showing up before his birth. Don’t count on it, though.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Leslye Headland seemingly shot down the possibility of well-known legacy characters (like Darth Sidious) appearing in The Acolyte. “You see a lot of cameos of alien species that I don’t think I’ve seen in post-Disney live-action,” Headland explained. “Meaning a Zygerrian Jedi and a half-Theelin, half-human Jedi. So there are species that you will see, but they aren’t necessarily like, ‘Oh, it’s that guy from that movie. Oh, it’s that character from Return of the Jedi: Special Edition.'”

Are Any Other Sith Lords Confirmed for The Acolyte?

If Darth Sidious is out, what Sith Lord is in? Headland and her cast and crew remain tight-lipped on the subject for now. The Acolyte‘s trailer is no help, either. While it does indeed include shots of someone wielding a red lightsaber – traditionally the Sith’s calling card – we don’t see said individual’s face (their hand sure looks human, though). Many fans are nevertheless convinced that this unidentified figure is Sidious’ master, Darth Plagueis, however, this is pure speculation for now.

Heck, we don’t even know for certain that The Acolyte features a Sith Lord. Other Dark Side practitioners sometimes use red sabers, and the Sith were canonically off-the-grid at this point in the Star Wars timeline. Maybe Amandla Stenberg’s fallen ex-Jedi learner Mae is as close as we get? It’s possible, but unlikely. After all, actor Dafne Keen previously confirmed that the Sith will play a major part in The Acolyte, describing the show as “Sith-led.” So, you can expect at least one Sith Lord to front up in The Acolyte – just not Darth Sidious.

The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.

