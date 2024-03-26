Who Is Star Wars: The Acolyte’s Wookiee Jedi, Kelnacca?

The new trailer for Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte just introduced fans to Wookiee Jedi Knight Kelnacca – so who is he? And is he the first Wookiee Jedi in Star Wars canon?

Star Wars: The Acolyte’s Wookiee Jedi, Kelnacca, Explained

According to the official Star Wars databank’s single-line bio, Wookiee Jedi Kelnacca is “a loner who lives a solitary life.” He stands an impressive 2.29 meters tall, has a partially shaved head, and wears a gold-colored tunic like other High Republic era Jedi. This isn’t much to go on, however, Lucasfilm is understandably keen to Kelnacca’s backstory under wraps until he makes his full debut when The Acolyte premieres in June 2024. That said, showrunner Leslye Headland and actor Joonas Suotamo previously shared some key insights regarding Kelnacca’s characterization in The Acolyte in a 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

According to Headland, Kelnacca will “do some action work and some fighting and not just [fill] the sidekick role” associated with Star Wars‘ most famous Wookiee, Chewbacca. Suotamo agreed, insisting that Kelnacca is markedly different from Chewbacca. He should know; Suotamo played Chewie in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and Solo: A Star Wars Story. “I purposely tried to differentiate [Kelnacca] from Chewbacca,” Suotamo explained. “Being a Jedi, there’s more to that. And that was the challenge.” Suotamo also stated that Kelnacca “brings his own his own energy” to The Acolyte as the show’s only Wookiee Jedi.

Are There Any Other Wookiee Jedi In Star Wars Canon?

Yes, the pre and post-Disney Star Wars canon both feature multiple Wookiee Force wielders, all of whom are aligned with the Jedi Order. Of these characters, one in particular – High Republic Jedi Knight Burryaga Agaburry – had a direct influence on Kelnacca’s creation. Headland acknowledged Burryaga in the EW interview, while also noting that his design is “very different” from Kelnacca’s. Other in-continuity Wookiee Jedi include High Republic Jedi Master Arkoff and Clone Wars Padawan Gungi.

Legacy, out-of-continuity Star Wars Legends canon boasts even more Wookiee Jedi. Their ranks include Lowbacca (Chewbacca’s nephew, incidentally), Tyvokka, Vorlocca, and Ruhr. As Lucasfilm has gradually reintroduced Legends characters and concepts to revamped Star Wars lore, it’s possible some or all of these Wookiee Jedi will find their canonical status reinstated. But for now, the number of lightsaber-wielding walking carpets in a galaxy far, far away is limited to four: Kelnacca, Burryaga, Arkoff, and Gungi.

The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.

