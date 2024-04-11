Is Demon Slayer Finished?

Demon Slayer is headed back to screens in 2024 but now after years of watching you might be wondering how much longer the show will run for, or if the series is even still going. Here’s what to know about the status of Demon Slayer in 2024.

Is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Over?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

While the Demon Slayer anime is still going, the manga was completed in 2020. The final Demon Slayer Chapter, 205, was released in May of 2020. Now it is just a matter of the anime catching up.

Fortunately, as of the Swordsmith Village Arc, we are more than halfway through the Demon Slayer manga do expect two or three more seasons to round out the show’s run. Of course, this is just speculation as there is no way of knowing exactly how they will split up the final story arcs for the show.

The good news is that since the manga is over you don’t have to wait until the anime releases to find out what happens in this epic story. Whether you want to own the series physically or simply read it online, you can now take in Demon Slayer from start to finish.

If you’d prefer to stick to the anime then the entry to this story will premiere on May 12, 2024. This next season, Demon Slayer: The Harisha Training Arc will pick up the story from Season 3’s conclusion and is expected to run for around 11 episodes. Of course, if you want a taste of this season before it arrives you can always check out the movie, Demon Slayer: To The Harisha Training Arc which debuted in theaters on Feb. 2, 2024.

Those who aren’t caught up with Demon Slayer can stream the show on Crunchyroll now, with the next episodes set to arrive on the streaming service the moment they land.

