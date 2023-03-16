Diablo 4 doesn’t just pit you against the forces of Hell; it encourages you to team up with others and share the burden of monster slaughter. But do you have to pay for the privilege of vanquishing evil? Here is the answer to whether Diablo 4 is on Xbox or PC Game Pass or any other subscription service.

Diablo 4 Is Not on Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, or Any Subscription Service

Unfortunately, if you were hoping to save a few dollars, Diablo 4 is not on Xbox Game Pass. It’s also not on PlayStation Plus, so right now you’re going to have to pay to play it, regardless of if you purchase it on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC.

Could it come to Game Pass in the future? It’s not beyond the realms of possibility. Blizzard is a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft is actively attempting to purchase. If the deal goes through, it’s more likely to appear on Xbox Game Pass.

Rod Fergusson, general manager of the Diablo franchise at Blizzard, stated via Twitter in March 2023 that Blizzard has no plans to make it available on Game Pass. But if the deal to buy Activision Blizzard does go through, the chances of it turning up on PlayStation Plus become pretty much zero.

So, no, Diablo 4 is not on Game Pass, whether on Xbox or PC, and it is not on other subscription services either.