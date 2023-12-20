Fortnite has pulled off some of the biggest collaborations in gaming history. From Eminem’s appearance in the Big Bang event to a Mr. Beast skin, the game has had it all. So, is Dr Disrespect really joining the party and getting his own Fortnite skin?

Is Dr Disrespect Really Getting a Fortnite Skin?

On Dec. 19, Dr Disrespect posted a video on X that showed what appeared to be his Fortnite skin. His character was holding some trophies before he grabbed some guns and sat on the hood of the car. With an eye emoji included in the caption, it sent fans of The Doc into a frenzy, wanting to know when the skin would land in the Fortnite item shop.

Unfortunately, with no official announcement from Epic Games, it appears that the skin Dr Disrespect was showing off is a fake. It wouldn’t be the first time a fake Fortnite skin found its way onto the Internet, but this news is still sure to disappoint many fans. Fortunately, there’s still a sliver of hope.

Plenty of gaming icons have received skins in Fortnite in recent years, including Ninja, Loserfruit, LazarBeam, and Bugha. That means that, at some point in the future, Epic could decide to bring Dr Disrespect into the fold.

This isn’t the first time Dr Disrespect has lobbied for a game to give him a skin, either. Early in 2023, he shared a design for a Warzone 2 operator that would allow players to drop in as the two-time. It never came to fruition, but it never hurts to try.

