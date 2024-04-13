Is Dr Eggman In Paramount+’s Knuckles, Explained

Alongside Sonic the Hedgehog 3, 2024 also sees Knuckles coming to Paramount+. The series centers on Knuckles the Echidna after he teamed up with Sonic to defeat Dr Eggman in the last film, but will the villain continue to cause problems for our favorite Echidna in the series?

Is Dr Eggman in Knuckles?

Most evidence so far seems to indicate that Dr Eggman will not be appearing in Knuckles. No advertisements have shown his character and his actor, Jim Carrey, stated while the series was filming that he was retiring after Sonic the Hedgehog 2, making the odds very low he was ever on set.

However, Dr Eggman has been a consistent threat in the Sonic the Hedgehog film series. He, at first, tried to defeat Sonic and gain his powers, but that later began to shift into a desire to take over the world. He was defeated in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and with Knuckles set between the second and third film, it’s entirely impossible for Dr Eggman to have some role in the series, especially given the history he apparently has with the show’s villain, The Buyer. If he is going to show up though, it’s most likely going to be through archival footage or as an off-screen cameo. Don’t expect some sudden twist that makes Eggman the central villain.

That being said, it has been confirmed that Carrey’s Eggman will appear in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as the film’s antagonist. Thanks to some recent CinemaCon footage, we know that he has an even more accurate appearance to the games, showing up fat and out of shape after his most recent loss at the hands of Sonic. Even if Eggman doesn’t show up in Knuckles, at the very least we know that we’ll still see the good doctor sometime before the end of the year.

Knuckles releases exclusively on Paramount+ on April 26, 2024. Click here to see all of our coverage of the series!

