Jim Carrey as Dr. Eggman
Category:
Movies & TV

Is Dr Eggman In Paramount+’s Knuckles, Explained

Image of Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 08:11 pm

Alongside Sonic the Hedgehog 3, 2024 also sees Knuckles coming to Paramount+. The series centers on Knuckles the Echidna after he teamed up with Sonic to defeat Dr Eggman in the last film, but will the villain continue to cause problems for our favorite Echidna in the series?

Recommended Videos

Is Dr Eggman in Knuckles?

Most evidence so far seems to indicate that Dr Eggman will not be appearing in Knuckles. No advertisements have shown his character and his actor, Jim Carrey, stated while the series was filming that he was retiring after Sonic the Hedgehog 2, making the odds very low he was ever on set.

However, Dr Eggman has been a consistent threat in the Sonic the Hedgehog film series. He, at first, tried to defeat Sonic and gain his powers, but that later began to shift into a desire to take over the world. He was defeated in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and with Knuckles set between the second and third film, it’s entirely impossible for Dr Eggman to have some role in the series, especially given the history he apparently has with the show’s villain, The Buyer. If he is going to show up though, it’s most likely going to be through archival footage or as an off-screen cameo. Don’t expect some sudden twist that makes Eggman the central villain.

That being said, it has been confirmed that Carrey’s Eggman will appear in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as the film’s antagonist. Thanks to some recent CinemaCon footage, we know that he has an even more accurate appearance to the games, showing up fat and out of shape after his most recent loss at the hands of Sonic. Even if Eggman doesn’t show up in Knuckles, at the very least we know that we’ll still see the good doctor sometime before the end of the year. 

Knuckles releases exclusively on Paramount+ on April 26, 2024. Click here to see all of our coverage of the series!

Post Tag:
Knuckles
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Monkey Man Is Basically a One-Man DnD Session & It Rocks
Monkey Man
Category: Opinion
Opinion
Features
Features
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Monkey Man Is Basically a One-Man DnD Session & It Rocks
Graham Day Graham Day Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Zack Snyder Stills Wants to Make His Justice League Trilogy
James Gunn and Peter Safran are committed to a shared movie and TV universe for DC Studios, but why -- is that good or wise, dismantling Superman Henry Cavill Batman Aquaman and everything else
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Zack Snyder Stills Wants to Make His Justice League Trilogy
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Is Netflix’s Baby Reindeer Series Based on a True Story?
A man in yellow jacket sitting down, with faint antlers above his head. This is from the show Baby Reindeer.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Is Netflix’s Baby Reindeer Series Based on a True Story?
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Monkey Man Is Basically a One-Man DnD Session & It Rocks
Monkey Man
Category: Opinion
Opinion
Features
Features
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Monkey Man Is Basically a One-Man DnD Session & It Rocks
Graham Day Graham Day Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Zack Snyder Stills Wants to Make His Justice League Trilogy
James Gunn and Peter Safran are committed to a shared movie and TV universe for DC Studios, but why -- is that good or wise, dismantling Superman Henry Cavill Batman Aquaman and everything else
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Zack Snyder Stills Wants to Make His Justice League Trilogy
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Is Netflix’s Baby Reindeer Series Based on a True Story?
A man in yellow jacket sitting down, with faint antlers above his head. This is from the show Baby Reindeer.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Is Netflix’s Baby Reindeer Series Based on a True Story?
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 12, 2024
Author
Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab is a freelance writer for The Escapist and has been a part of the site since 2019. He currently writes the Frame Jump column, where he looks at and analyzes major anime releases. He also writes for the film website Flixist.com. Jesse has been a gamer since he first played Pokémon Snap on the N64 and will talk to you at any time about RPGs, platformers, horror, and action games. He can also never stop talking about the latest movies and anime, so never be afraid to ask him about recommendations on what's in theaters and what new anime is airing each season.