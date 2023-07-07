Is Exoprimal a Dino Crisis Game Sequel?

Exoprimal is Capcom’s man-vs-dinosaur co-op action game, pitting you against all manner of toothy dino enemies. Does that sound a little familiar? It should, since Dino Crisis, another Capcom franchise, had you dealing with rogue dinosaurs. You even got to fight dinosaurs on a starship, light years away from earth. If that’s bringing back game memories, you’ll probably want to know — is Exoprimal a Dino Crisis sequel?

Here’s How Exoprimal and Dino Crisis Are Connected

The only significant connection between Exoprimal and Dino Crisis is that Hiroyuki Kobayashi, producer and co-designer on the Dino Crisis series, has been heavily involved in the production of Exoprimal.

However, that’s the only connection. Exoprimal has nothing to do with Dino Crisis, as confirmed by the game’s producer. One of the trailers features a red-haired woman who looks like Regina from the first two Dino Crisis games, but that’s nothing more than a not-so-subtle nod.

It’s possible that Capcom will, at some point, release a skin that lets you play as Regina from Dino Crisis. But that won’t make it a Dino Crisis game any more than putting Ryu in there makes it a Street Fighter game.

In other words, if you’re a Dino Crisis fan waiting for Capcom to do something with the series, you’ll have to keep on waiting. But Exoprimal might deliver some of the dino action you’ve been craving.

So, the answer to if Exoprimal is a Dino Crisis game sequel is no, it’s not: There’s no in-game connection between the two.