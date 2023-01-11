Final Fantasy XVI (FF16) is the newest upcoming entry in the beloved JRPG franchise, and if the trailers are anything to go by, it’s shaping up to be quite a doozy of an adventure. Announced back in September 2020, the highly anticipated title is set to finally make its way into the hands of fans on PlayStation 5 on June 22. After some mixed signaling over the past two years, some players are asking an important question, though – is FF16 coming to PC or Xbox?

Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

What We Know About If Final Fantasy XVI (FF16) Is Coming to PC or Xbox

While we know for certain that Final Fantasy XVI is releasing exclusively on PS5 in June, early trailers seemed to indicate that this would be a timed exclusivity deal. This would seem reasonable given that Final Fantasy VII Remake followed that same pattern by launching on PlayStation 4 with timed exclusivity before later releasing on PC, too.

However, there seem to be some mixed signals, as FF16 producer Naoki Yoshida (Yoshi-P) has suggested there are no plans for the game to come to PC (and certainly not to Xbox). In an interview at a mahjong tournament in Japan, Yoshi-P said that any trailers with text indicating a PC release is coming are actually false.

“Nobody said a word about a PC version releasing,” Yoshi-P declared (via Genki_JPN). “Why is it like a PC version is releasing 6 months later? Don’t worry about that, buy a PS5! (laughs) Sorry, I went overboard. We did our best so please look forward to it.”

If Yoshi-P is to be believed – and we have no reason not to believe him – Final Fantasy XVI may remain exclusive to PlayStation 5 for the long term. Things could change, but for now, Square Enix has not announced that FF16 is coming to PC or Xbox.