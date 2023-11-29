With this iteration of the racing game being so overwhelmingly fun, a lot of players want to enjoy it with their friends no matter how they’re playing it. So, is Forza Horizon 5 crossplay or cross-platform?

While Forza Horizon 5 isn’t available outside of the Xbox family of consoles and PC gaming, it’s still nice to know that you can play with your friends or pick up your save files on whatever platform you decide to jump in on. That’s especially true because it’s on Xbox Game Pass, which makes it very easy to play in multiple places, including your phone, if you’re going for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Is Forza Horizon 5 Crossplay or Cross-Platform?

The answer is yes. Not only can you pick up your save file if you start playing on Xbox Cloud Gaming using a mobile phone, but if you decide to have a go on your PC because you want a smoother time of things, then you can do so and pick up where you left off. The same is true if you start on the Xbox One and then upgrade your console to the Xbox Series S or Series X as well.

Plus, if you’re on any of those platforms and your friends are on a different one, then you can all play together with ease as well. It’s worth noting that there is one exception to the PC side of things, though. While the game is still crossplay no matter which version of Forza Horizon 5 you have, if you own the Steam version of the game, you won’t still have access to the cross-save part of the deal.

This is likely because Microsoft wants to make sure everyone sticks within their own ecosystem, which is no surprise, given how easy it is to access Xbox Game Pass. It’s an understandable part of the business side of gaming, but it’s not the end of the world.

If you’re looking for more on Forza Horizon 5, then you’ll be very glad to know that we’ve talked about how cool the Drone Mode is for virtual photography and also how enticing the leaderboards are thanks to the license plate customization that exists. Sure, the game is a couple of years old now, but that’s no reason not to jump into it and make the most of this incredible digital playground.