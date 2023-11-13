How to Turn Off Crossplay in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Not all players enjoy crossplay in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Quite a few console players find it frustrating to play with PC players due to the imbalance of mouse and keyboard vs controller. If you’re one of those players, then here’s a handy guide on how you can disable crossplay.

How to Turn Off Crossplay in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

To disable crossplay in CoD: MW3, all you need to do is head into the settings at the multiplayer main menu. Head down to the “Account and Network” tab and select that option. From here you’ll want to look at the options under the “Online” section. Just down the list you’ll spot “Crossplay” and it will be on by default. You’ll now be able to simply change this settings to off to disable the crossplay functionality.

Should You Turn Off Crossplay in MW3?

The only reason you’d want to turn off crossplay is if you feel that PC players have too much of an advantage against you on a controller. PC players are also the ones most capable of running hacks — it’s very rare for a console player to be hacking so disabling crossplay does reduce that risk.

On the other side, crossplay is an amazing thing to have most of the time. Enabling every player who’s playing the game to be pooled together drastically increases the multiplayer player base that matchmaking can draw from. This will result in faster matches being made across all game modes and maps. You’ll also have a wide pool of players to go up against which will result in better balanced lobbies most of the time.

That’s how you can turn off crossplay if you’d like to in Modern Warfare 3. The only reason to do it is to avoid PC players and hackers, otherwise it’s nicer to leave it enabled for the much better matchmaking.