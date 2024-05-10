Is Goku Day A National Holiday? Answered

For the past 40 years, Dragon Ball has been one of the most enduring franchises in the world. Created by Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball has expanded from manga to numerous anime series and movies, and scores of video games. Fans worldwide recognize May 9 as Goku Day.

Named for Dragon Ball’s iconic protagonist, Son Goku, Goku Day is widely commemorated by fans sharing their favorite Dragon Ball art and moments online as a sort of global celebration. Here’s if Goku Day goes beyond being a strictly online fan anniversary and if it’s actually considered to be a national holiday.

Is Goku Day a National Holiday?

Though Goku Day isn’t an actual holiday in most parts of the world, including the United States, it does hold a special, formalized distinction in Japan. In 2015, the Japan Anniversary Association officially recognized Goku Day as a celebration of sorts, complete with a special event in Tokyo and screening of the then-most recent Dragon Ball film, Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection “F” attended by longtime Goku voice actor Masako Nozawa.

To be clear, even with this recognition, Goku Day isn’t a national holiday in the sense that the federal government, banks, and most local businesses are closed in observance of the special day. This makes Goku Day slightly more official than its closest American counterpart, May the 4th among the Star Wars fandom, something more akin to Arbor Day or Flag Day in the United States, just one that recognizes Dragon Ball and its internationally renowned protagonist.

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama got to see his most famous work evolve into a global phenomenon and even get its own holiday in his native Japan. Though not perhaps official enough to be federally observed, the formal recognition on top of the worldwide outpouring of appreciation for Dragon Ball is certainly a big deal to the franchise and its countless fans.

