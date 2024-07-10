Wistoria Episode 2 Release Date Confirmed

What is the Wistoria Episode 2 release date? Wistora: Wand and Sword is this season’s “What if magic was everywhere but not for this one dude, but don’t worry, he’s hench” anime, and while it’s not especially game-changing so far, it seems fun.

The Wistoria Episode 2 release date is July 14, adding another anime to the weekend line-up and making Sunday the day of quite possibly too many new episodes every week. It’s not a bad problem to have, though, and at least it falls at a time when some of us aren’t working. Plus, it sets Monday up nicely, too.

What Happens in Wistoria Episode 1?

Wistoria Episode 1 kicks off with our hero Will chopping up a demon doggo and then being shown up in class by the combo of Professor Edward and the hot-blooded Sion because Will can’t use magic. He’s in an all-magic school, though, so how could that possibly be? We then learn that magic is everything in this world and that everyone’s being a little prejudiced toward dear old Will.

Will then gets saved from some bullying by Collete, who explains that Will’s a really nice dude. We love to see it. Sion then states that Will will never be a Magia Vander without magic, and we learn that Will’s a big old flirt and also that the world was once saved by a group of mages who were immensely powerful and came to be known as the Magia Vander. The title now gets passed onto the most powerful mages every generation, and it turns out that Will’s childhood friend became the Magia Vander of Ice because Pokemon rules are absolute. There’s sure to be more about that in Wistoria Episode 2.

We then see Professor Workner, who isn’t the worst, in charge of children, telling Will he probably should just give up instead of constantly risking his life in the dungeon to get credits to pass each class before then telling Will where he can find a Baskerville in the dungeon to get more credits. Sion and his cronies try to beat Will to the punch and come across a mighty beast that nearly kills all three of them, and Will finds his resolve to fight.

It turns out that Will has incredible strength and speed and also has a brain capable of reading enemy moves incredibly quickly. Will then beats the poop out of the Evil Sentinel, all while Professor Workner and Edward watch via a crystal ball, and then that’s that. It’s not original, but the fight was pretty cool, right?

And that’s the confirmed release date of Wistoria Episode 2.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

