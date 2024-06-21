Blue Box has enjoyed some popularity thanks to English releases of the manga and the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, which releases chapters in Japan. It’s so popular, in fact, that it’s getting an anime. But is there a Blue Box anime release date?

The Blue Box Anime is confirmed to have a release date of October 2024, as is evident by the teaser video above. News of this release date was accompanied by casting news, as well as who would be in the director’s chair for this first season of the anime adaptation. Blue Box is being directed by Yuichiro Yano, who is also known for directing Lupin the 3rd: Part V, as well as having done storyboards and key animations for various other popular anime, like Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

Blue Box centers around high school badminton player Taiki Inomata, who finds himself attracted to upperclassmen and star basketball player Chinatsu Kano. As the two get to know each other and form a bond, they also each seek to excel at their respective sports. Blue Box is a unique sports manga thanks to its intriguing and realistic portrayal of a blossoming young relationship, and it also features phenomenal and kinetic sports action on its pages. The supporting cast of characters is also well-developed. Overall, Blue Box is an interesting sports high school story with a believable and organic romance that will hopefully translate well into the anime adaptation.

While there is no specific day in October when the anime is set to be released, you can still get ahead and become familiar with the characters by reading the English-language version of the manga that Viz Media publishes. Ten volumes have been published, and the series is still ongoing.

