All English Dub Actors & Cast List For Go, Go, Loser Ranger

While most people may not have heard of Go, Go, Loser Ranger two months ago, it has slowly become one of the most talked about anime of the spring season. Hulu surprisingly commissioned a dub for the series and here’s a list of all the major voice actors in it.

All Major English Voice Actors in Go, Go, Loser Ranger

Zeno Robinson as Fighter D

Zeno Robinson is a name that you may not immediately know when it comes to voice actors, but they’ve been incredibly busy over the past few years, taking on role after role in games and anime. Some of their major roles include voicing Genya Shinasugawa in Demon Slayer, Hawks in My Hero Academia, Akira in Zom 100: Bucketlist of the Dead, and Gamma 2 in Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes.

And that’s just talking about their anime credits! If we’re going to include his credits as a video game voice actor, we can add his recent performance as Junpei Iori in Persona 3 Reload as well. Zeno’s been around and it’ll be nice to hear a strong and familiar voice amongst the cast.

Paul Castro Jr. as Hibiki Sakurama

Stepping into the role as D’s “partner” and alternate identity is Paul Castro Jr., who anime fans may recognize as the voice of Dragon from Mamoru Hosoda’s Belle. Those who played Persona 3 Reload early this year may also recognize his cadence as the tolerable foodie and cult member Nozomi Suemitsu. His role here in Go, Go, Loser Ranger is arguably his largest named role to date given how present Hibiki is in the series, so here’s hoping that this opens plenty of new avenues for future dub opportunities for him!

Heather Gonzalez as Yumeko Suzukiri

The enigmatic Yellow Battalion’s Junior First Class Ranger Yumeko Suzukiri is played by Heather Gonzalez, a voice actress who may not have a ton of anime credits to her name, but more than makes up for it with an extensive list of video game credits. Like all of the cast members so far, so had a role in Persona 3 Reload, taking on the role of Yukari Takeba.

Outside of Atlus’s mega-popular series, her other recent major credits include Mineru from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Malaya from Octopath Traveler II, and Minoto the Hub Maiden from Monster Hunter Rise.

Jonah Scott as Red Dragon Keeper (Sosei Akabane)

As for our main villainous hero, the Red Dragon Keeper, Sosei Akabane, is voiced by none other than Jonah Scott. Scott is a voice-acting veteran who’s been playing a myriad of roles for well over a decade, with some of his most notable credits including Katakuri Charlotte from One Piece, Legoshi in Beastars, and Kokushibo in Demon Slayer. And no, unlike every cast member so far, he has not ever acted in a Persona game.

All Confirmed English Cast Members For Go, Go, Loser Ranger

While those are just a handful of the major roles for Go, Go, Loser Ranger, there are still several other actors who are confirmed to appear in the series. Here are the other major characters and the voice actors who will play them.

Alain Mesa as Blue Keeper

as Blue Keeper Dino Andrade as Yellow Keeper

as Yellow Keeper Michael Sinterniklaas as Green Keeper

as Green Keeper Cherami Leigh as Pink Keeper

as Pink Keeper Todd Haberkorn as Shun Tokita

as Shun Tokita Michelle Marie as Komachi Aizome

as Komachi Aizome Jessica DiCicco as Kanon Hisui

as Kanon Hisui Jamieson Price as Masurao Nadeshiko

as Masurao Nadeshiko Sunil Malhotra as Kai Shion

as Kai Shion Luis Bermudez as Ranmaru Koguma

as Ranmaru Koguma Eric Vale as Eigen Urabe

as Eigen Urabe Erica Lindbeck as Angelica Yukino

as Angelica Yukino Andrew Kishino as Soujiro Ishikawa

as Soujiro Ishikawa Cassandra Lee Morris as Renren Akebayashi

as Renren Akebayashi Stephanie Sheh as Angel Usokubo

as Angel Usokubo Alan Lee as Yamato Kurusu

as Yamato Kurusu Patrick Seitz as Tsukasa Shippou

as Tsukasa Shippou Cristine Valenzuela as Fighter XX

And those are the major English dub actors for Go, Go, Loser Ranger!

Go, Go, Loser Ranger is currently streaming on Hulu.

