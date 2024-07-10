The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies Episode 2 Release Date Confirmed

If you’re a fan of, well, magical girls and evil lieutenants falling in love, and we all love an enemies-to-lovers arc, here’s the release date for The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies episode 2.

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies episode 2 release date is July 16th, adding to the pile of fantastic anime airing this summer. This anime is already an entertaining one to watch for both romance fans and anyone who likes seeing genres smashed together like a good burger. Is this being written around lunchtime while wrestling with the idea of ordering some takeaway food? Who can say?

Image via The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies trailer

What Happens in the Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies Episode 1?

In what might be the best meeting of two anime characters ever, when our heroine Byakuya meets the evil lieutenant Mira, his glasses quite literally explode off of his face. If you don’t have the kind of love where your eyes are in constant danger, is it even real love?

The next scene is a group of the evildoers grilling Mira about why he failed, while he sits there and just takes it, explaining that he’s already planning his next attack on mankind for this evil king. He then offers Byakuya a chiffon cake while the two hover near a theme park, and he holds an umbrella above her head. Good news, though; there’s a pavilion nearby where the two can take shelter.

Byakuya then compliments Mira, and it bring his close enough to death that he sees his life flash before his eyes while he grapples with the pure vibes he’s getting from Byakuya. She then explains her backstory after stating that she’s not eaten in a week and that she forgets to eat regularly. So, Mira decides to feed her and says he’ll send her a year’s worth of rice.

The two meet up again, and he offers her some cheesecake. Honestly, if someone gave me cake one day and cheesecake the next time I saw them, that’d be a marriage proposal on the spot. Byakuya states she’s happy she’s a magical girl because she gets to see him, and he punches a tree before offering her his credit card. He does ask her to quit, though, and then asks what she wants to eat next time. 10/10, perfect anime. No notes.

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies is available to watch now.

