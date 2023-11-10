Like a Dragon Gaiden sees Kazuma Kiryu running around in a barely-convincing disguise (glasses and a business suit), but is there another familiar face popping up? If you’re wondering is Goro Majima in Like a Dragon Gaiden, I’ve got the spoilery answer.

Here’s How Goro Majima Figures into Like a Dragon Gaiden

There’s a point in Like a Dragon Gaiden when it overlaps with Yakuza: Like a Dragon and we get to see that game’s big Kiryu scene from his perspective. That scene also features an appearance from Goro Majima and so Majima pops up in Like a Dragon Gaiden. And, for a few minutes, it seems like that’s all players are going to get.

But then, a short while later, there are a few more Majima moments, this time with all new dialogue and a probably temporary farewell. Then you get to fight alongside Majima and several other Yakuza series legends which is a blast.

On top of that, you can play as Majima in the game’s colosseum if you buy the DLC (or got it for pre-ordering the game).

Is Ichiban Kasuga in Like a Dragon Gaiden?

Given that the game briefly crosses over with Yakuza: Like a Dragon, you might him to expect that game’s protagonist to turn up. And he does, though only briefly. He’s seen in flashback (footage recycled from his game) but there are a few current moments when he and Kazuma Kiryu are in the same cutscene.

So the answer to is Goro Majima in Like a Dragon Gaiden is yes, though he only has a few lines.