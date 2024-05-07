Hades 2 on Nintendo Switch
Is Hades 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch?

Can Switch players get access to the sequel?
Joey Carr
|
Published: May 7, 2024

Hades 2 surprised everyone earlier this week, shadowdropping on Steam and the Epic Games Store in Early Access. At the time of writing, only PC players can play the highly anticipated sequel, but is Hades II coming to Nintendo Switch? Here’s what you need to know.

Hades 2 on Nintendo Switch – What You Need to Know

Unfortunately, for Nintendo Switch fans, Hades 2 doesn’t have a concrete release date for consoles as of yet. With the game just released into Early Access on PC, the developers are more focused on shoring up the game in the short run rather than developing ports for the various consoles.

Moreover, the developers haven’t officially stated that Hades 2 will eventually come to consoles. While the original Hades is available on the Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, there’s currently no guarantee the sequel will follow the same trend. If a console release does happen, though, it will likely come at the end of the game’s Early Access period. Hades 2 plans to be in Early Access through 2024, so a potential console release won’t happen until at least 2025.

How to Play Hades 2

For now, you can buy Hades II for $30 on either Steam or the Epic Games Store. The game is also Steam Deck verified, so that’s certainly an option for any fans of portable gaming. It might not be as accessible as the Switch, but Hades 2 does seem to run well on Steam Deck. As the game is in Early Access, though, you should expect some performance issues and other bugs to be present.

Hopefully, we’ll hear more about Supergiant Games’ plans for a console release, but for now, your only option is to buy Hades 2 on PC via Steam or the Epic Games Store.

