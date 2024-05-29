Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game is here, thirty or so years after the movie released, and if you’re a fan of the ’80s movie, it could be a lot of fun. But do you have to pay to play it? Or is Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game on Game Pass? Here’s the answer.

Is Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game on Game Pass? Answered

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game is not on Game Pass. On Xbox, it does require Xbox Game Pass Core or above for you to play it, but the game itself is not part of the Game Pass catalog on either PC or Xbox.

The same is true of the PlayStation version of Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game. You’ll need a PlayStation Plus Essential subscription to play the game, but it’s not part of PlayStation Plus’s Extra or Premium tier.

So, if you want to chase humans around a coastal town, zapping them into candyfloss, you’re going to have to buy Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game. The game is not available on disc, so there’s no option to buy it and trade it in if you don’t like it. Both Xbox and Steam do offer the option to refund games, though there are limitations, such as you’ll have to have played the game for less than two hours.

Could Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game come to Game Pass or PlayStation Plus at a later date? It’s possible, but there’s no guarantee. The good news is that if you’re a Game Pass subscriber after some asymmetrical multiplayer mayhem, there are other choices on Game Pass. Dead by Daylight has its own evil clown, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has multiple killers chasing would-be victims.

So, the answer to whether Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game is on Game Pass is no, but there are a couple of good alternatives.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game is available now.

