Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game, an alien Klown walking along holding a sci-fi gun.
Category:
Video Games

Is Killer Klowns From Outer Space The Game on Game Pass? Answered

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: May 29, 2024 11:09 am

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game is here, thirty or so years after the movie released, and if you’re a fan of the ’80s movie, it could be a lot of fun. But do you have to pay to play it? Or is Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game on Game Pass? Here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

Is Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game on Game Pass? Answered

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game is not on Game Pass. On Xbox, it does require Xbox Game Pass Core or above for you to play it, but the game itself is not part of the Game Pass catalog on either PC or Xbox.

The same is true of the PlayStation version of Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game. You’ll need a PlayStation Plus Essential subscription to play the game, but it’s not part of PlayStation Plus’s Extra or Premium tier.

So, if you want to chase humans around a coastal town, zapping them into candyfloss, you’re going to have to buy Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game. The game is not available on disc, so there’s no option to buy it and trade it in if you don’t like it. Both Xbox and Steam do offer the option to refund games, though there are limitations, such as you’ll have to have played the game for less than two hours.

Related: Is Top Spin 2K25 on Xbox Game Pass?

Could Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game come to Game Pass or PlayStation Plus at a later date? It’s possible, but there’s no guarantee. The good news is that if you’re a Game Pass subscriber after some asymmetrical multiplayer mayhem, there are other choices on Game Pass. Dead by Daylight has its own evil clown, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has multiple killers chasing would-be victims.

So, the answer to whether Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game is on Game Pass is no, but there are a couple of good alternatives.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game is available now.

Post Tag:
Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Larval Tear Locations in Elden Ring
larval tear guide elden ring
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Larval Tear Locations in Elden Ring
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 29, 2024
Read Article All Pre-Registration Bonuses & Rewards for Star Wars Hunters
Characters from Star Wars: Hunters all ready for a fight.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
All Pre-Registration Bonuses & Rewards for Star Wars Hunters
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 29, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Larval Tear Locations in Elden Ring
larval tear guide elden ring
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Larval Tear Locations in Elden Ring
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 29, 2024
Read Article All Pre-Registration Bonuses & Rewards for Star Wars Hunters
Characters from Star Wars: Hunters all ready for a fight.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
All Pre-Registration Bonuses & Rewards for Star Wars Hunters
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 29, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 29, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.