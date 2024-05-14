Here’s the Dead by Daylight Year 9 Roadmap

Dead by Daylight has quite a year ahead of it, if the Anniversary Livestream has anything to say about it. Here are all of the upcoming features coming to the asymmetrical multiplayer game within the next year.
Dead by Daylight Year 9 Roadmap – All Details, Explained
No matter if you’ve been playing Dead by Daylight since its introduction, or you’ve just started because you came across What The Fog, there is plenty to look forward to. Here are all of the upcoming events, chapters, and more coming to Dead by Daylight in the coming months.
June 2024
- New Licensed Chapter
- New Killer
- New Survivor
- New Map
- New In-Game Event
July 2024
- Tome 20
- New Licensed Chapter
- New Survivor
- New Game Mode
August 2024
- New Licensed Chapter
- New Killer
- New Survivor
September 2024
- New Game Modifier
October 2024
- Tome 21
- New In-Game Event
December 2024
- New Original Chapter
- New Killer
- New Survivor
- New Map
- New In-Game Event
January 2025
- Tome 22
March 2025
- New Licensed Chapter
- New Killer
- New In-Game Event
April 2025
- Tome 23
- New Chapter
- New Survivor
There are even more details to come in the future, so make sure that you’re tuning into our Dead by Daylight section, as well as paying attention to upcoming Developer Livestreams and Updates. Alongside all of this, Cross-Progression will be coming to Dead by Daylight later this summer, according to the 8th Anniversary Livestream.
Who Is The Newest Survivor & Killer in Dead by Daylight?
The first chapter that will be released in the new Roadmap is the Dungeons & Dragons collaboration with Vecna alongside two new survivors. Players can look forward to this DLC on June 3, 2024. Alongside this Chapter, a new game mode will also be available with 2v8 gameplay. There’s plenty to look forward to in Dead by Daylight, so make sure you’re ready for everything they’re throwing our way.
Dead by Daylight is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch & PC.