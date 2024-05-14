Here’s the Dead by Daylight Year 9 Roadmap

Dead by Daylight has quite a year ahead of it, if the Anniversary Livestream has anything to say about it. Here are all of the upcoming features coming to the asymmetrical multiplayer game within the next year.

Dead by Daylight Year 9 Roadmap – All Details, Explained

No matter if you’ve been playing Dead by Daylight since its introduction, or you’ve just started because you came across What The Fog, there is plenty to look forward to. Here are all of the upcoming events, chapters, and more coming to Dead by Daylight in the coming months.

June 2024

New Licensed Chapter New Killer New Survivor New Map

New In-Game Event

July 2024

Tome 20

New Licensed Chapter New Survivor

New Game Mode

August 2024

New Licensed Chapter New Killer New Survivor



September 2024

New Game Modifier

October 2024

Tome 21

New In-Game Event

December 2024

New Original Chapter New Killer New Survivor New Map

New In-Game Event

January 2025

Tome 22

March 2025

New Licensed Chapter New Killer

New In-Game Event

April 2025

Tome 23

New Chapter New Survivor



There are even more details to come in the future, so make sure that you’re tuning into our Dead by Daylight section, as well as paying attention to upcoming Developer Livestreams and Updates. Alongside all of this, Cross-Progression will be coming to Dead by Daylight later this summer, according to the 8th Anniversary Livestream.

Who Is The Newest Survivor & Killer in Dead by Daylight?

In dark places such as this, one must keep themselves entertained…

Dead by Daylight: Dungeons & Dragons. June 3rd.



Learn more about this epic collaboration right here: https://t.co/qnjuwo4HOu pic.twitter.com/FfrSPIJ9OI — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) May 14, 2024 Tweet by @DeadbyDaylight on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

The first chapter that will be released in the new Roadmap is the Dungeons & Dragons collaboration with Vecna alongside two new survivors. Players can look forward to this DLC on June 3, 2024. Alongside this Chapter, a new game mode will also be available with 2v8 gameplay. There’s plenty to look forward to in Dead by Daylight, so make sure you’re ready for everything they’re throwing our way.

Dead by Daylight is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch & PC.

