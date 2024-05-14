How To Get What The Fog (Dead by Daylight) For Free

An adorable new game set in the Dead by Daylight universe called What The Fog is available now on Steam. If you’re hoping to get it for no cost, let’s find out how to make that happen quickly and easily.

How To Receive What The Fog For Free – New Dead by Daylight Rougelike

If you’re hoping to get your hands on this adorable new Rougelike at no cost, you’ll need to create a Behaviour Account. As of the time of this writing, there is a rather large strain on the website. However, when the website is back up and working as expected, you’ll need to sign into your Behaviour Account or create one to claim What The Fog for no cost.

There are several reasons why players would like to have a Behaviour Account, especially with the promise of cross-progression coming in the future. You’ll need to create a Behaviour Account if you’re hoping to take advantage of that feature, so why not claim a free game in the process?

As the developers have stated during the Dead by Daylight Anniversary Stream, there are plenty of free keys available for the game, but if you aren’t lucky enough to snag one at the low, low cost of free, you can purchase What The Fog for $4.99 on Steam.

No matter if you’re looking for another reason to get lost in the world of Dead by Daylight, or you just want to find a new game to play with friends, What The Fog seems like a great addition to the Dead by Daylight family. I already know that I’m excited to crank 90s as Dwight and friends, especially with the adorable new art style that they chose for this roguelike adventure.

What The Fog is available now on Steam.

