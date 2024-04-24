Is Top Spin 2K25 on Xbox Game Pass?

If you’re looking for an in-depth Tennis simulator, Top Spin 2K25 is easily the best around. If you’re a little skeptical after a 13-year hiatus, you may be looking to try before you buy — here’s what you need to know about whether you can jump in on Xbox Game Pass.

Is Top Spin 2K25 on Game Pass?

While I think that Top Spin 2K25 is one of the best tennis games ever made, it’s easy to wonder if it’s the right game for you. Unfortunately, you may need to take a leap of faith here — it’s not available on Game Pass, or even PlayStation Plus. If you played Top Spin 4 and loved what was on display there, however, this is a no-brainer and should be purchased immediately.

No matter if you’re searching for a game that is great for local or online multiplayer sessions, or you just want to watch your player rise to the top, it’s a great time. Sure, there’s a bit of a learning curve to get your bearings, but it’s a great game for any tennis fan to pick up and play.

Will Top Spin 2K25 Ever Be on Game Pass?

You can never say never when it comes to sports games making their way to Game Pass. With series like Madden and NBA 2K eventually appearing on the subscription service, it’s safe to say that Top Spin 2K25 may find a home here at some point. It usually takes six months or longer for a sports title to make its way onto the service, so if you can hold out this long, there’s a chance it may appear. There has been no official confirmation regarding a decision for Top Spin to show up on the service, so it may never do so, either.

Top Spin 2K25 will be available on April 26, 2024, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.

