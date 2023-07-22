Shared universes are all the rage nowadays, so it can be confusing to keep up with which games are direct sequels or simply exist in the same universe as certain other titles. In the case of Chibig’s new platforming adventure Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara, eagle-eyed players may recognize that it has a similar name to 2020’s relaxing crafting sim Summer in Mara, and that’s because the two are directly related. But is Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara a sequel, or is the answer a bit more complicated?

Explaining If Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara Is a Sequel to Summer of Mara

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara is not a direct sequel to Summer in Mara, but that doesn’t mean they don’t share a universe or cast of characters. As a matter of fact, just like in Summer in Mara, players take on the role of an adorable little adventurer named Koa. This time, however, her journey now tasks players with engaging in some exciting 3D platforming rather than the previous game’s laid-back exploration. While both games feature a similar art style and setting, you won’t miss anything by skipping Koa’s earlier adventures before diving into this newest one.

All of that being said, if you’re looking for even more tales that take place in the Mara universe, be sure to check out Summer in Mara‘s visual novel sequel, Stories of Mara. Regardless of whether you check out either of the two previous Mara games, though, rest assured you can dive into Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara with no previous knowledge and immediately begin enjoying its upbeat platforming fun.