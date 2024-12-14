Will the Fortnite FTC Refund Remove Your Skins?

The whole Fortnite community is buzzing about the refund the Federal Trade Commission is offering. Plenty of gamers are imagining swimming in a pool of money they’ll probably use to buy more V-Bucks. However, there’s a lot of misinformation going around. So, will the Fortnite FTC refund remove skins?

Recommended Videos

What the Fortnite FTC Refund Is & How To Participate

Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite, of course, offers a lot of in-game purchases. There are Outfits, Gliders, and so much more in the Item Shop at all times. Between 2017 and 2022, though, the FTC found that Epic Games “unlawfully charged players for unwanted purchases, let children rack up unauthorized charges without their parents’ permission, and blocked some users who disputed wrongful charges from accessing their purchased content.”

As part of the settlement with Epic Games, the company must pay money to gamers who were affected by the transgressions and request a refund. Heading to the FTC’s official website will allow people who believe they are eligible to request a refund. However, they must be at least 18 years old, live in the United States, and provide their Epic ID and some additional information to complete the process. The refund request page will remain open until January 10, 2025.

Related: All Mending Machine Locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Will the Fortnite FTC Refund Remove Skins?

While a lot of gamers are more than ready to request a refund, some are worried about Epic returning some of the items they purchased. After all, anyone who’s been playing the game for years will have amassed an impressive collection that includes some skin that may never return to the Item Shop. There’s no need to worry, though, as the FTC has made it clear that won’t be happening. “No, your Fortnite account won’t be affected,” the agency’s post reads. “You won’t lose any items you have purchased.”

So, Fortnite players who believe they fit the criteria can go through the process without a care in the world. And after that’s out of the way, they can get back to playing their favorite game, which has a lot to offer this season. Chapter 6, Season 1 brings with it an entirely new map, fresh movement mechanics, and so much more. There are even new modes to try out, such as LEGO Fortnite Brick Life.

And that’s whether the Fortnite FTC refund will remove your skins.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy