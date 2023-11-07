Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name was almost DLC for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but here it is as a fully fledged game. But knowing its roots you might be wondering, is Like a Dragon Gaiden getting a physical release? I’ve got the answer.

Here’s the Story on Like a Dragon Gaiden’s Physical Release

Like a Dragon Gaiden is not getting a physical release in the West. It’s launching on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC and while PC games rarely get disc releases, physical console game releases are very much a thing. But that’s not happening with Like a Dragon Gaiden, not outside of Asia.

The only official way to get the game if you’re in America, Europe and so on is to buy it digitally. You’ll get to download the game right away, factoring in however long it takes to download it. But you can’t just wander into your local games store and pick up a copy. And if you don’t like it you can’t re-sell it, though there’s the possibility of a Steam refund or similar if you’ve played it for less than two hours.

However, if you’re on PlayStation and you have your heart set on a physical copy there is a way to get one. You can import a PS4 or PS5 physical version from Play-Asia, which according to Play-Asia does have English language options. In terms of price it’s slightly cheaper than buying a digital copy though that’s excluding postage and the possibility of custom duties.

So the answer to is Like a Dragon Gaiden getting a physical release is only inside Asia, but you can order a physical copy via some outlets.

