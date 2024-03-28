Category:
Video Games
Is Marvel Rivals Coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S?

Chris McMullen
Published: Mar 28, 2024 03:42 pm
Marvel Rivals is heading to PC and there’s a test happening that’ll give fans a taste of this Marvel-based hero shooter. But what about consoles? If you’re wondering if Marvel Rivals is coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X|S, here’s what you need to know.

Is Marvel Rivals Coming to Console

Image via Marvel

Marvel Rivals has not been confirmed for a console release and, so far, is coming to PC only. However, developer Netease has heavily hinted that a console version could be happening. So you might end with Marvel Rivals on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

What makes people think it’s coming to console? It’s because of tweet put out by developer Netease. A Twitter simply tweeted “No consoles?”, to which the account replied “The Closed Alpha Test will be available for PC. Stay tuned for future updates!”

That’s not a cast iron confirmation the game will get a PC release but it’s not the “We have no plans” you might expect if the game was staying PC only.

If the game does come to console, it’ll likely be on Xbox Series X|S and PS5. There’s the possibility of a Switch port but while the Switch has had some biggies like Fortnite and Overwatch 2, it doesn’t tend to get as many multiplayer FPSes as Sony and Microsoft’s platforms.

As for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, since this free to play it’ll almost certainly have a whole bunch of microtransactions and by putting it on multiple platforms, Netease and Marvel stand to make the most cash. Probably only a small percentage of people will take the plunge and spend money but the bigger the audience, the bigger the potential profit.

So the answer to is Marvel Rivals coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X|S is it’s not confirmed but it could be happening after the PC test.

Marvel Rivals
