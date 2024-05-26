Category:
Movies & TV

Is Netflix’s The 8 Show Getting a Second Season?

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: May 26, 2024

Netflix’s The 8 Show is quite a rollercoaster ride, with more twists than you can shake a tazer at. But could there be more on the way? Is Netflix’s The 8 Show getting a second season? Here’s what you need to know.

Netflix’s The 8 Show has not been confirmed for a second season, and I’m not convinced it needs one. I explain the ending here, but it doesn’t end on a cliffhanger, and, unlike Squid Games, the “main” character isn’t immediately out for revenge.

We never get to see the mastermind behind the show or the audience watching it, but it doesn’t really matter. It’s the 8 characters who make the show work, and the way they behave when the show’s “rules” come into play. A second season could explain who set up the show, but it’s not a mystery that needs solving.

However, if Netflix does decide to order a second season, there is material there. The 8 Show is based on a pair of webcomics, Money Game and Pie Game, but there’s also a third comic, Funny Game. Funny Game might not provide enough material for a full eight episodes if Netflix were to use it as The 8 Show‘s second season. But it could serve as the foundation for a fleshed-out series.

Or, alternatively, Netflix could go in a different direction, creating a second 8 game that takes place in the same universe but doesn’t take any characters from the comics. They’d have to be careful to avoid retreading old ground, but that’s absolutely another option.

So, at the time of writing, Netflix has not confirmed that The 8 Show is getting a second season. It has less of a cliffhanger ending than Squid Game, but there’s material to mine if Netflix does order a Season 2.

The 8 Show is now streaming on Netflix.

