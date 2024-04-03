Doctor Who: Who Is the One Who Waits?

The third and final Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, “The Giggle,” teases the arrival of a terrifyingly powerful villain: the One Who Waits. So, who is the One Who Waits?

Who Is the One Who Waits In Doctor Who?

The One Who Waits’ identity remains a mystery for now. Everything we know about the character comes from another baddie, the Toymaker. The Toymaker offers several cryptic tidbits about the One Who Waits during a card game with the Fourteenth Doctor in “The Giggle,” describing this as-yet-unseen antagonist as “hiding” in the far reaches of the universe. All this skulking about shouldn’t be taken as a sign the One Who Waits is a lightweight, though. On the contrary, the Toymaker – himself a near-omnipotent being – expressed fear of the One Who Waits, admitting he “ran” when he encountered the entity prior to the events of “The Giggle.”

Unfortunately for the Doctor (and curious fans), the Toymaker doesn’t offer any further intel on the One Who Waits. “That’s someone else’s game,” he declares – a likely allusion to the Fourteenth Doctor’s regeneration into the Fifteenth Doctor later in “The Giggle.” Regardless, with the Fifteenth Doctor now piloting the TARDIS, he’s the obvious candidate to take on the One Who Waits. Whether this will go down in Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14 or in a later batch of episodes is unclear at this stage. Showrunner Russell T Davies previously told SFX Magazine that he’s mapped out at least four seasons of Doctor Who, so the One Who Waits’ identity could stay a secret for a while yet.

What Doctor Who’s Cast & Crew Have Said About the One Who Waits

To date, Davies and the rest of Doctor Who‘s cast and crew have remained tight-lipped about the One Who Waits. Fourteenth Doctor actor David Tennant even confessed in a November 2023 interview that he didn’t know anything about the villainous Meep’s boss – implied (but not confirmed) to be the One Who Waits. Tennant’s successor, Ncuti Gatwa, hasn’t been much help either, although he has named the Beast as a Doctor Who evildoer he’d like to go head-to-head. The Satan-like Beast would certainly fit the bill for a fearsome foe that spooked even the Toymaker, however, there’s no actual evidence that he’ll turn out to be the One Who Waits.

For his part, Davies has promised fans that “godlike characters” will show up in forthcoming Doctor Who seasons. That said, Davies was referring to the Toymaker’s “legions” mentioned in “The Giggle” at the time, so the One Who Waits presumably poses a separate threat. What about Doctor Who fans – who do they think the One Who Waits is? Speculation is currently running wild on Reddit (and elsewhere), with classic villain Fenric’s name regularly cropping up. At the same time, plenty of Doctor Who devotees insist that the One Who Waits is an entirely new creation, based on Davies’ previously stated desire to expand the franchise’s rogues’ gallery.

Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14 premieres on Disney+ on May 10, 2024.

