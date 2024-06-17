The Disney + series Star Wars: The Acolyte features Osha, a brand-new character. However, everything about her is shrouded in secrecy, making it difficult to get a read on her. So, who is Osha in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

Recommended Videos

Osha in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Explained

Osha is a meknek for hire who lived during the High Republic era of Star Wars and is portrayed by American actor Amandla Stenberg. She is the former padawan of Jedi Master Sol. However, she left the Jedi Order six years before the events of The Acolyte to pursue a different path. Osha’s official Star Wars databank entry describes her as an intelligent, brave, and skilled meknek who “risks her life in the vacuum of space to repair malfunctioning starships.” Alongside Osha, we’re also introduced to a new type of droid that she calls Pip.

Related: Who is Jedi Master Sol in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

Osha’s full name is Verosha Aniseya, and she has a twin sister known as Mae-ho Aniseya (aka Mae). She grew up with a coven of Force witches on the planet Brendok with her two mothers, Koril and Mother Aniseya, and her twin sister, Mae. Unlike her sister, Osha always wanted to venture far away from Brendok. So, when the Jedi arrived and asked her if she wanted to join them, she said yes. Sadly, before she was able to leave with the Jedi, she lost her entire family to a fire. Fortunately, she was rescued by Sol.

How Osha Ties Into the Story of Star Wars: The Acolyte

Osha ties into the story of The Acolyte due to a series of murders that were pulled off by someone who looks like her. With the Jedi assuming Osha was responsible for the crime, she was arrested for the murder of Jedi Master Indara. However, Osha was not responsible – as it turns out, her twin sister was the culprit. Before the events of The Acolyte, her sister Mae was presumed dead. Luckily for Osha, Sol suspected that she was innocent.

Related: The Acolyte: Who Are the Four Jedi on Mae’s Kill List?

Alongside Master Sol, his padawan Jecki Lon, and Jedi Knight Yord, Osha goes in search of the culprit. However, Mae is set on killing the four Jedi who were on Brendok, and Master Sol is one of them. With Osha being his former padawan and the two sharing a bond similar to a father-daughter, it’s likely Osha won’t allow Mae to harm Sol, putting her at odds with her sister despite wanting nothing more than to reconnect after all these years.

And that’s who Osha is in Star Wars: The Acolyte.

The Acolyte Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy