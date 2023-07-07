Is Oxenfree 2 Coming to Xbox?

After a delay or two, eerie adventure Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals finally found a release date. Developer Night School Studio was purchased by Netflix, which may have thrown a spanner in the works, but the waiting is over. That is to say — it’s over if you’ve got a PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Android phone, or iPhone. If, on the other hand, you’re gaming on a Microsoft console you might be wondering if Oxenfree 2 is coming to Xbox. I’ve got the answer.

What You Need to Know About an Xbox Version of Oxenfree 2

Unfortunately, Oxenfree 2 is not coming to Xbox, even though the original Oxenfree landed on Xbox One. There’s been no explanation from either Netflix, which owns Night School, or Night School itself.

There has been a lot of speculation. Netflix is looking to set up its own game streaming service, going beyond the mobile titles it currently offers. So, it may be that the company sees Xbox as competition.

Sony is also looking into streaming PlayStation 5 games, but it’s early days yet. Microsoft, on the other hand, has been running its cloud gaming service for a while. I’m not entirely convinced that cloud gaming is the future, but Netflix must have what it believes is a sound strategy. It has presumably looked at Stadia and taken lessons from that service’s demise.

But, again, that’s speculation. If you want to know if Oxenfree 2 is coming to Xbox, the answer is no, and there’s no official explanation for its absence.