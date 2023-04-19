Oxenfree II: Lost Signals Release Date Set for This July

Today, we got around 20 minutes of game announcements from the Indie World Showcase. And no, there was no Silksong. However, we did get more information on an upcoming title gamers are awaiting. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals finally received a release date: It will launch on July 12, 2023 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, PC and Mac via Steam, and on Netflix.

Check out the Oxenfree II: Lost Signals release date trailer below:

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals takes place five years after the events of the first game. Players will control Riley Poverly. She returns to her hometown of Camena to investigate disturbances in electrical equipment. Of course, if you have played the original title, you’ll know these abnormalities mean otherworldly forces are at work. Players will utilize a naturalistic dialogue system to make it through the adventure with wildly different results, as we detailed in a past preview.

You can preorder Oxenfree II: Lost Signals for Switch and PlayStation right now. Doing so will net you the game for a discounted $14.99.

I’m glad Night School Studio is still able to release games on platforms other than Netflix. When the media giant acquired the company, I was fearful it would make the developer’s titles exclusive. At least more people will get to play this unique story.