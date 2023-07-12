Is Oxenfree II: Lost Signals Scary?

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals sends you to a small town, charged with tracking some strange, unexplained radio frequencies. At night. There’s no prizes for guessing that things don’t go quite according to plan. But is this eerie adventure, sequel to the original Oxenfree, going to have you jumping out of your seat? If you want to know if Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is scary, I’ve got the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Just How Scary Oxenfree II Is

Oxenfree II is generally unsettling and there are definitely moments when it’s just plain scary. However, there are relatively few jump scares, and you often get some kind of warning that something’s about to happen. It can be a hum, a light, a whisper, something along those lines.

But it adds to the terror, not knowing precisely what’s about to happen. Is the sky going to open up? Or are you about to black out and wake up in a new location? You may not be seeing the game through Riley’s eyes, first-person survival horror style, but that doesn’t help when the game rewinds like a grainy VHS tape or your friend starts floating.

So, if you were wondering if Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is scary, the answer is yes. It’s unsettling, certainly, and there are plenty of moments when the fear factor ramps right up.