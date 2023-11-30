Sea of Thieves has been around for five years, around half as long as Skull and Bones has been in development. But if you’re thinking of diving into this pirate MMO, you might be wondering, is Sea of Thieves crossplay or cross-platform?

Is Sea of Thieves Crossplay or Cross-Platform?

Sea of Thieves is developed by Rare, who is, in turn, owned by Microsoft. So, as with several Microsoft-owned developers, the only console Rare’s pirate MMO is available on is the Xbox. That means you can only play Sea of Thieves on the PC, Xbox, or Xbox Series X|S.

The good news is that Sea of Thieves does support crossplay across the platforms it’s available on. So, if you’re playing on the Xbox and want to team up with someone playing the game on the PC, you can invite them to join your crew.

As some players have pointed out, PC players do have an advantage, not least of all that they’ll be using a mouse. Sea of Thieves doesn’t yet, according to its store listing, have keyboard and mouse support on console.

Rare is apparently working on it, but a mouse makes it easier and often quicker to aim. So, bear in mind that if you’re an Xbox player taking on or working with a PC player, they’ll have a little edge when it comes to aiming. Perhaps consider putting them on guns.

And while Sea of Thieves is available on PC via both the Windows store and PC, it doesn’t matter – you can crossplay with your PC pals all the same.

Does Sea of Thieves Have Cross-Progression?

What if you’ve been playing Sea of Thieves on Xbox and want to migrate to the PC or vice versa? Or maybe you want to play the game on both platforms without losing your hard-earned gold, ship, and so on. Perhaps you’ve even bought an Xbox Series X|S and want to transfer your progress from Xbox One. In that case, you’ll be asking, does Sea of Thieves have cross-progression?

The answer is yes – Sea of Thieves does have cross-progression across Xbox, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. And as with crossplay, that includes the Windows store and PC versions. You don’t even have to mess around with saved games.

On all platforms, Sea of Thieves requires you to log in with an Xbox/Microsoft account or create one if you don’t have one. Your progress is tied to that account rather than your console. Many MMORPGs do something similar.

So, when you log into a new platform, as long as you’re on the same account, your progress will carry over. Hop back onto your console or whatever, and you’ll be able to pick up there.