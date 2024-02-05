Silent Hill: The Short Message was a surprise release, dropping the same day as Sony’s January 2024 State of Play. But can you also get it on non-Sony platforms? If you’re wondering if Silent Hill: The Short Message is on Xbox or PC, I’ve got the answer.

Is Silent Hill: The Short Message on Xbox or PC?

Silent Hill: The Short Message is download-only but, hopefully, it won’t disappear like P.T. did. It should help that this is a self-contained story, rather than a demo or teaser for a full game. You can download it right now on PlayStation 5 and play it from beginning to end. There’s no cliffhanger, and no indication there’s a follow-up in the wings.

But, right now, it’s only available on PlayStation 5. It’s not on PC or Xbox Series X|S, so if you want to play it, you’ll have to get or borrow a PS5. Alternatively, you can watch someone else play it on YouTube but it’s not quite the same.

Why is it a PS5 exclusive? Neither Sony nor Konami have shared any details, but we can assume that the two companies have worked up some kind of business deal. The upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake is also skipping the Xbox, though it will be hitting PC.

And in the future? As far as Silent Hill 2 goes, it may be that there’s a period of exclusivity and after a year or so it’ll hit Xbox. But I’d be surprised if that happened with The Short Message. After all, it’s free, so there’s no profit to be made in putting it on another platform. And, when you figure in the effort and cost of testing and production, Konami could end up losing money.

So, the answer to whether Silent Hill: The Short Message is on Xbox or PC is no, and I can’t see it arriving on those platforms later.