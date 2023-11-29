Suburræterna is the latest Italian-language series making waves on Netflix. It’s the legacy sequel to an earlier series called Suburra: Blood on Rome and utterly compelling viewing with its mafia-driven crime drama. But is Suburræterna getting a second season?

Will There Be a Season 2 of Suburræterna?

At the time of writing, Netflix has provided no word on the future of the series. However, the streamer does tend to wait until data from the entirety of the first month of availability is in before announcing any renewal decisions. With Suburræterna first arriving on November 14, we likely won’t hear anything about a second season until at least mid-December — and possibly even later, given that the holidays will be very much upon us at that point.

However, signs are fairly positive. The series debuted at #2 on Netflix’s non-English television streaming charts, with 2.6 million viewers tallying 15.4 million hours viewed. It dipped to #10 in its second week, adding another 7.4 million hours from 1.2 million viewers. It may not have the staying power of some of Netflix’s biggest foreign-language hits, like Lupin or Squid Game, but the numbers are still very respectable.

Beyond the viewership figures, the first season ended on a cliffhanger, and there’s the chance that Netflix is banking on the popularity of Suburra: Blood on Rome to drive more viewers to the new series over time.

How Long Did Suburra: Blood on Rome Last?

Suburra: Blood on Rome ran for three seasons between 2017 and 2020. As with Suburræterna, each season featured an explosive ending that left dangling threads for the next to pick up – at least, until the final season, which was a memorable, emotional capstone to the saga. Suburræterna is an effortless return to that world, telling its own standalone story despite featuring significant callbacks to the earlier series. As such, it’s easy to imagine that it has been envisioned to take the form of a similar, multi-season arc.