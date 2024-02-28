Is Super Dragon Ball Heroes canon? Are the events that take place in this series something you should consider as being integral to your knowledge of Goku and his friends, or should you just view it as a fun time to be had, consequences be damned? Well, let’s get into it.

Is Super Dragon Ball Heroes Canon?

Nope. Super Dragon Ball Heroes isn’t canon because it’s set in an alternate timeline. Much like the very enjoyable Xenoverse games, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is a completely unique spin on the mythos of the world that has no real impact on the storyline but is still a fair amount of fun. After all, sometimes you just want more chances to watch Goku shout for ages, and that’s exactly what Super Dragon Ball Heroes offers.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is a series that was basically made to help advertise the card and video games of the same name. The plot takes place after Dragon Ball Super and features a new character who causes hassle in general, even kidnapping Future Trunks. Things go on from there and involve all of the chaotic, over-the-top fights and shouting you’d expect, and it’s just a good time in general.

It’s a fun time, and we like it a fair bit because you get to see the Super Saiyan 4 transformation, along with a lot of excellent new and returning characters. Plus, it’s more Dragon Ball in the Super-esque side of things, which is a series we’re not expecting to return in any other way, so we’ve got to take what we’re offered and just be thankful for it.

The only thing that’s tricky is figuring out how to actually watch Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Thankfully, you can search online, and you’ll be able to find a few different ways to do so. The episodes aren’t all that long, either, which is a lovely change of pace if you’re bored of watching films and things that are over two hours long. It’s also a good chance to catch up on what’s happening in this version of the story if you ever decide to play Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission, which is a game that’s in the same universe on consoles and PC that has all of your favorite characters but takes place in a card game instead of an action game. We just like the world of Dragon Ball, okay?

Dragon Ball Super is available to stream on Crunchyroll.