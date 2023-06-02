The System Shock remake is finally out and it was worth the wait. But given its name you might be wondering if it has anything to do with BioShock, BioShock 2, or BioShock Infinite? Is System Shock connected to BioShock in some way? We’ve got the answer.

Here Are the Connections Between System Shock and the BioShock series

As far as plot goes, there is no connection between System Shock and BioShock. They’re not supposed to take place in the same universe and none of the BioShock games are sequels to the original System Shock.

If you’ve played BioShock first you could see System Shock as BioShock in space, but there is no official connection. And even if you factor in BioShock Infinite, System Shock doesn’t fit into the whole BioShock multiverse.There may be a man but there’s no lighthouse or city.

Instead, BioShock, developed by Irrational Games, was conceived as a spiritual sequel to Looking Glass Studios’ System Shock. Irrational was founded by three ex-Looking Glass staff, which is one obvious connection.

System Shock is considered one of the first “immersive sims,” a genre pioneered by Looking Glass Studios. The BioShock games are also immersive sims, and share gameplay similarities.

The two series also have a lot in common, even more so when you factor in System Shock 2. You hack machines, deal with a foe who’s just out of reach, customize your weapons, piece together the story from audio logs.

These similarities were absolutely intentional, as was the similarity in name. From a marketing perspective it made sense too, letting people know that this game was meant to scratch that System Shock itch. It had, after all, been eight years since System Shock 2 was published.

So there are connections between System Shock and BioShock but only in their development and design. Their stories are completely unconnected. And if you need more help with Nightdive Studios’ System Shock remake, check out our guides here.