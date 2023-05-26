Is System Shock Remake on Xbox and PlayStation?

System Shock is back! The 1994 sci-fi FPS has been remade for PC by Nightdive Studios. Sure, it took eight years for it to arrive, but it exists. What about console owners, though? Are they being left out? If your gaming platform of choice is the Xbox or PlayStation, you might well be wondering if the System Shock remake is on Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, or PS5. We’ve got the answer.

The Details on System Shock Remake on Xbox & PlayStation Consoles

System Shock is not currently on consoles. The only way to play the remake is to fire up your PC, first checking it meets the game’s minimum requirements, and get battling SHODAN. You won’t need a particularly meaty PC, but you will need a PC. Right now there’s no way to play the System Shock remake on console.

The good news is that the System Shock remake should be coming to consoles. As part of Nightdive’s 2016 Kickstarter, it stated, “We are happy to say that as of now, we are releasing on PC, Mac, Linux, Xbox One, and PS4!”

The bad news is that, while the console versions haven’t been canceled, there’s no confirmed release window. The last press release from publisher Prime Matter stated: “Console editions of System Shock will release on PlayStation 4|5 and Xbox One and Series S|X in due course; more details will be shared in the future.”

That’s rather vague, not mentioning so much as a release year. It is coming to consoles, but don’t count on seeing it for a good few months at least.

That is all there is to know about whether Nightdive Studios’ System Shock remake will be available on Xbox or PlayStation.