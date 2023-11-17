Is Teardown on Android or iOS?

After first hitting the PC, Teardown has landed on consoles, giving PlayStation and Xbox owners a chance to really smash things up. But what about mobile platforms? If you’re wondering whether Teardown is on Android or iOS, here’s the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Teardown and Mobile

Search for Teardown on iOS or Android, and you’ll come across several mobile games, including one that has the game’s logo on it. None of these are official, and pretending they are isn’t going to make a difference. Fortunately, people have actually thought to review the dodgy ones, confirming that they have nothing to do with Tuxedo Labs’ game.

So, is there a mobile Teardown? Well, no. Tuxedo Labs has no plans to put the game on iOS or Android. That might change in the future, but right now, it’s staying a PC/Xbox/PlayStation game.

Is There a Good Clone on Mobile?

I don’t have an iPhone, so I can’t testify to the quality of any iOS knock-offs. But there is an Android game that’s a halfway decent clone. It’s called Building Destruction, and while it’s far less complex than Teardown, it does support native multiplayer.

Unlike Teardown, it doesn’t have the whole running around trying to beat the alarm mechanic. This is destruction for destruction’s sake, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. And it’s not short on weapons or vehicles, either.

Going by the reviews, it’s not perfect, but it doesn’t call itself Teardown, unlike some more blatant Android/iOS games. I took it for a spin, thanks to the Bluestacks Android Emulator, and it was kind of fun. Is it a better game? No. But if you want a clone that you can play on your phone – you could do a lot worse.

So, the answer to whether Teardown is on Android or iOS is no, but there’s at least one decent clone game you can play on the go.