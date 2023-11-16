Is Teardown Multiplayer?

Teardown lets you smash, crash, and annihilate your way through a host of locations. But what about sharing all the destruction with someone else? If you’re wondering whether Teardown is multiplayer, here’s the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Playing Teardown in Multiplayer

Officially, Teardown is not multiplayer. This game mixes its tasks up – sometimes, you’re trying to nab an item before the police arrive to take you down, while other times, you’re just causing as much carnage as possible. But you’re doing this all solo, as the game launches with no multiplayer features. And while Teardown’s devs have touched on the idea of multiplayer coming at some point in the future, they haven’t confirmed anything yet.

Can You Play Teardown Multiplayer With Mods?

There is, however, an unofficial PC mod, downloadable via its Discord, that lets you play a Teardown multiplayer mode. If you want to team up with friends or strangers and beat the living hell out of a building, you will have every opportunity. So, that’s the good news.

However, with this being an unofficial mod, the update patches for Teardown can potentially break the mod. Right now, the mod does not work on the current PC release because it’s been updated. The team behind the mod is working to fix it, but you won’t be able to play Teardown’s unofficial multiplayer mod at the time of writing.

So, the answer to whether Teardown has multiplayer is no. There is an unofficial PC multiplayer mod but check in on the mod’s Discord to see what its status is. And, of course, on console, the game is single-player only.

