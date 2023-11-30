In FIFA 23 we had the awesome addition of the AFC Richmond club to the game based on the critically acclaimed Ted Lasso TV series. Is the heartwarming coach and team back in EA FC 24? Lets dive into it.

Is Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond in EA FC 24?

Ted Lasso is one of my all time favorite shows. When we received a version of the club from Ted Lasso – AFC Richmond – in FIFA 23 I was beyond excited to pick up the game and play with them in the Careers mode. I got to use Coach Lasso and lead my team to victory and it was brilliant.

Fast forward to EA FC 24 where, on top of the licensing, there have been quite a few changes all around. After an exciting and widely-enjoyed Women’s World Cup, we’ve got a full roster of Women’s teams and players now widely available in the game which is awesome to see. You’re even able to mix and match in the Ultimate team mode which is a really cool feature. I was having a great time with that but when I finally got around to heading over to play the Career mode my heart sank.

There was no AFC Richmond team anywhere in sight. The club, the players, and the beloved coach are all missing from the game. None of the epic Ted Lasso collaboration has made a return in EA FC 24 which is really sad to see. It’s of course likely to be a licensing agreement issue and EA already had a lot of that on its plate with the whole FIFA name licensing meltdown.

With the TV series now wrapped up and the story completed, I had been hoping for one last collaboration with EA FC 24. It doesn’t seem likely at this stage but perhaps there is still hope for next year’s EA FC 25 to feature Ted and the iconic AFC Richmond crew. We’ll just have to wait and see what the team working on the game over at EA can cook up with Ted Lasso licensing.

While we don’t have a Ted Lasso FC Richmond collaboration in EA FC 24 there is always hope that we could see something again in the near future.