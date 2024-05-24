fortnite jumpstart quests loading screen
All Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked Jumpstart Quests & Rewards

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: May 24, 2024

A new Fortnite season means a new Battle Pass with plenty of tiers to climb and rewards to claim. What better way to get a leg up on the season than completing the lucrative Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked Jumpstart Quests?

All Wrecked Jumpstart Quests in Fortnite Season 3

Since Fortnite Season 3 is very vehicle-heavy, you can expect a lot of the seasonal quests to revolve around motorized travel. That is most certainly the case for the Wrecked Jumpstart Quesys, with over half of the quests involving a vehicle in some capacity.

Jumpstart quests also serve as a great way to get players acquainted with the new mechanics of the season, so some of these terms may not be familiar to you. No worries. They take no time at all to pick up once you’re in a game.

QuestReward
Mod a vehicle with a Machine Gun turret or Grenade Launcher Turret10K XP
Repair 500 vehicle damage with a Service Station10K XP
Pass through 3 Flaming Boost Hoops10K XP
Collect a Medallion10K XP
Damage opponents (200) while infused with Nitro10K XP
With Nitro Fists, perform and Uppercut then land with an Air Punch10K XP
Step into an Oasis Pool and the Nitrodome10K XP
Accept a Watelander Challenge10K XP
Open Collections and view Accolades10K XP
Mod vehicles in 3 different matches10K XP
Apply 100 Nitro in different matches10K XP
Damage Marauder’s Vehicle10K XP

Those are all of the Jumpstart Challenges for Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked. Since Jumpstart challenges only appear at the beginning of the season, we shouldn’t expect to see any changes to this list. That said, keep an eye on our regularly updated Weekly Challenge guide, as new quests will be added each week until the end of the season.

