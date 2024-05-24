All Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked Jumpstart Quests & Rewards

A new Fortnite season means a new Battle Pass with plenty of tiers to climb and rewards to claim. What better way to get a leg up on the season than completing the lucrative Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked Jumpstart Quests?

All Wrecked Jumpstart Quests in Fortnite Season 3

Since Fortnite Season 3 is very vehicle-heavy, you can expect a lot of the seasonal quests to revolve around motorized travel. That is most certainly the case for the Wrecked Jumpstart Quesys, with over half of the quests involving a vehicle in some capacity.

Jumpstart quests also serve as a great way to get players acquainted with the new mechanics of the season, so some of these terms may not be familiar to you. No worries. They take no time at all to pick up once you’re in a game.

Quest Reward Mod a vehicle with a Machine Gun turret or Grenade Launcher Turret 10K XP Repair 500 vehicle damage with a Service Station 10K XP Pass through 3 Flaming Boost Hoops 10K XP Collect a Medallion 10K XP Damage opponents (200) while infused with Nitro 10K XP With Nitro Fists, perform and Uppercut then land with an Air Punch 10K XP Step into an Oasis Pool and the Nitrodome 10K XP Accept a Watelander Challenge 10K XP Open Collections and view Accolades 10K XP Mod vehicles in 3 different matches 10K XP Apply 100 Nitro in different matches 10K XP Damage Marauder’s Vehicle 10K XP

Those are all of the Jumpstart Challenges for Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked. Since Jumpstart challenges only appear at the beginning of the season, we shouldn’t expect to see any changes to this list. That said, keep an eye on our regularly updated Weekly Challenge guide, as new quests will be added each week until the end of the season.

