The Finals is a brilliant new FPS game from Embark Studios, which is made up of a lot of ex-Battlefield developers. If you’re keen on jumping in with your friends but aren’t sure if you can utilize crossplay or not, we’ve got you covered.

Is The Finals Crossplay or Cross-Platform?

The Finals is a super fun FPS game that features multiple teams of three players going head to head in order to capture stacks of cash and take it to Vaults to extract. Players who extract the most money by the end of the game come out on top. The catch here is that there is only one stack of cash available to be extracted at any one time, and all groups of players are fighting to the death to extract or steal the extraction from one another. This results in a fast-paced yet tactical playstyle for the game, where you’ll be exploding your enemies into a shower of gold left and right and placing traps and defending as you try to secure the bag.

Related: Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Crossplay or Cross-Platform?

It’s a unique and different FPS, with an excellent art style and a destructible environment that really helps it stand out in a solid year of shooters. And that’s great for players with friends scattered across consoles because The Finals has crossplay. The setting is enabled by default, so players on console can play with friends on PC with no issues at all. There is also cross-platform progression available – all you’ll need to do is link the respective account that you want to play on to your Embark account, and you’re good to go.

What Consoles Is The Finals On?

The Finals is now available to play across Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and S. And, yes, The Finals has both crossplay and cross-platform available for PC, PS5, and Xbox, which is great to see. It’ll make building out your three-man squad much easier.