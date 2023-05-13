The Good Doctor’s sixth season is over, so if you’ve yet to catch up you can now binge all 22 episodes. But what happens after that? Has a seventh season been announced? Or is The Good Doctor canceled? We’ve got the answer.

Is The Good Doctor Getting a Seventh Season?

The good news, for fans of The Good Doctor, is that the show hasn’t been canceled. ABC, which airs the show, has renewed it for a seventh season. Going by previous seasons, it will most likely air in the spring/summer of 2024, though the ongoing writer’s strike may affect that prediction.

What hasn’t been announced is which cast members will be returning. We can probably expect Freddie Highmore to return as Doctor Murphy, and most of the recurring characters will probably be back too.

However, it’s always possible that, at some point down the line, Highmore decides he wants to leave the show. In that case, ABC and the showrunners will have the choice of recasting and introducing a new lead character or concluding the show entirely. Yes, this is an ensemble, but that didn’t help Scrubs survive past one largely JD-less season.

So, The Good Doctor has not been canceled and is getting a seventh season. Beyond that, though, the show’s future is uncertain