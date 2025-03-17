Launched in 1989, The Simpsons is an entertainment institution and the longest-running scripted American television series of all time. As the series moves beyond its 35th anniversary, here’s if there are any announced plans for The Simpsons to end in the immediate future.

Is The Simpsons Ending?

Though it has been an ongoing source of speculation, there are no currently announced for The Simpsons to end anytime soon. Though Fox hasn’t officially confirmed that the series has been renewed for a 37th season, which would keep it on the air through 2026, longtime series producer and writer Michael Price revealed he was already writing episodes for the upcoming season in November 2024. Seasons 35 and 36 had been part of a joint renewal package announced by Fox in January 2023, with any public news regarding the series’ official renewal likely waiting for contract negotiations for another multi-season package to be formally completed.

36 seasons in and The Simpsons remains a critical and commercial success for Fox, with the series continuing to post relatively consistent solid viewership in its linear broadcasts, stronger in comparison than fellow Fox animated series like Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy, while Season 35 earned two Emmy Award nominations. The series has received various lucrative packages over the years, including both deals with domestic cable channels and international broadcasts, while the series became available to stream on Disney+ in November 2019, making it available for even larger audiences. And for decades, The Simpsons has been a multi-billion dollar franchise, not just through the show itself but through countless licensing and merchandising agreements that don’t show any signs of slowing down.

In short, The Simpsons is an entertainment juggernaut that hasn’t shown any signs of throwing in the towel in the near-future. There’s even been talk, as recently as May 2024, of the series receiving a second theatrical film as a testament to the show’s enduring relevance and success. The adventures of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie don’t appear to be ending anytime soon and Simpsons fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

