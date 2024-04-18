Is There A Black Clover Season 5 Release Date?

Black Clover is a series with a loyal fanbase across the globe, many of whom have been eagerly awaiting more content for years. The anime aired its last episode in March of 2021, and since then fans have been waiting for any confirmation of Black Clover Season 5.

Recommended Videos

Will There Be a Season 5 of Black Clover

Image via Studio Pierrot

Right now Black Clover has not had a fifth season ordered, at least nothing official has been said that would suggest it’s happening. Outside of internet rumors, there have been no indications from Studio Pierrot that they’re working on a fifth season of the show. The last entry into this franchise was Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King in 2023, and since then it has been radio silence.

For the optimists out there, perhaps when there is ample content to adapt and the manga is complete we could see more anime content produced. That is if the demand is still there. Right now the Black Clover manga is still being released with multiple volumes a year, but given its slow release cycle compared to the anime’s weekly format, we’d need to wait until there is enough content before actually seeing it brought to the screen.

Ultimately a fifth season of Black Clover isn’t out of the question, and as we’ve seen with anime of the past like Bleach, and more recently Fairy Tail, shows can come back years after being on the air to finish things off the right way.

If there is any further information regarding Season 5 of Black Clover then this article will be updated to reflect the news, however, for now, we suggest reading the manga if you want to see what happens after Season 4’s conclusion. You can read the manga via Viz Media online, or purchase it physically right now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more