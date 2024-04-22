Is There A Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Anime Release Date?

Boruto’s anime has been on break for a while now and as the manga Boruto: Two Blue Vortex continues to blossom in popularity our natural next question is when will it be getting an anime. Here’s everything to know about the potential of a Boruto: Two Blue Vortex anime.

Is Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Getting an Anime Anytime Soon?

Screenshot via Studio Pierrot

There is no release date for the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex anime, nor is there a release date for the final Boruto arc to get its on-screen debut. Boruto’s anime went on hiatus in March 2023, and we wouldn’t expect it to return for quite a while.

In 293 episodes the Boruto anime covered 63 of the 80 Boruto manga chapters. This means there are just 17 Chapters left to bring to life before the time skip that takes us to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Furthermore, there are only nine chapters of Blue Vortex out right now, which brings us to the reason it won’t be back for a while. There is simply a lack of content right now.

One of the biggest problems with Boruto’s anime has been the unbearable amount of filler, however, this has been necessary to allow more of the anime source material to arrive. Should Boruto come back now we’d burn through the current manga within months, catching up and forcing filler on fans once again. While it doesn’t seem ideal, it’s better off to wait until the manga is much further through before bringing the Boruto anime back again.

Ultimately if we had to guess, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex probably won’t get an anime until at least 2026, but it could be later than that. The manga is monthly which means there are only 12 new volumes a year. Waiting a few years would allow the story to progress and provide ample content to animate when we finally do an anime for this sequel series.

We should get the conclusion to the original Boruto run first, so make sure to listen out for that, which again has no release date. If you want to catch up on the show so far you can binge Boruto on Crunchyroll.

