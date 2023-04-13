Is There a Post Credits Scene in The Super Mario Bros Movie?

Jumping from consoles to the big screen, The Super Mario Bros Movie has been an exciting blockbuster experience and yet another great video game adaptation this year. If you’re strapping on your overalls and brushing your mustache in anticipation of heading to the cinema to watch this colorful plumber-filled universe brought to life, you should know if there is a post credits scene worth sticking around for in The Super Mario Bros Movie. Don’t worry, no spoilers here!

Does The Super Mario Bros Movie Have an End Credits Scene?

After watching a great movie it can be hard to tell if there will be any bonus scenes that you should be waiting around to check out. By the end of the film, you’re probably needing to use the bathroom and are tossing up if there will actually be anything during the credits worth hanging out for in those extra few minutes. In the case of The Super Mario Bros Movie, it will be worth holding out, as there are actually two post credits scenes!

The first comes halfway through The Super Mario Bros Movie credits with another, final scene coming in after the credits. So, you’ll want to make sure you stick around to catch both before you head out. Without going into any details that could spoil things, the mid credits scene is more of a fun joke scene, whereas the post credits scene is actually worth watching. It seems to be setting the scene for a potential sequel, but there’s also a pretty hefty wait to get to it.

That’s all you need to know about the post credits scenes in The Super Mario Bros Movie. I’d highly recommend you stick around to catch both to get the full experience!