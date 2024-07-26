The Boys Prequel Featuring Soldier Boy & Stormfront in the Works

The Boys may only have one season to go on Prime Video, but the franchise is only getting bigger. A new The Boys prequel called Vought Rising is in the works, with Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash set to reprisde their roles as Soldier Boy and Stormfront, respectively.

The news comes out of San Diego Comic-Con, where Prime Video is showing off its upcoming slate of projects. Deadline has the inside scoop, however, dropping plenty of juicy details about the show, including comments from executive producer and showrunner Paul Grellong and The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke.

“It’s a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought,” they said. “We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V.”

A Soldier Boy prequel is a smart move by Prime Video, as the character has become very popular with fans, even becoming part of some major trends on TikTok. The character is also set to return for the final season of The Boys, but it’s unclear whether he will help or hinder Homelander’s mission to make Supes the controlling power in the United States.

Meanwhile, Stormfront met her end in Season 3 after killing herself off-screen, but it will be interesting to explore her background, as she’s a character with a lot of dark secrets. More about her is sure to come to light in the prequel and will likely make fans look at her tenure in The Boys very differently.

The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video.

