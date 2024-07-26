What Happened to Rose Vega After 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days?

Rosemarie “Rose” Vega left her mark as one of the most memorable people on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, as while her relationship with Big Ed (Edward Allen Brown) was short-lived, her iconic one-liners became an instant meme. Here’s what Rose has been up to since her time on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Recommended Videos

What Has Rose Vega Been Doing Since Season 4 of 90-Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days?



Screenshot via rose_vega_official Instagram.

After 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 in 2020, Rose went on to do modeling for local brands and create content for her social media platforms. As for her more recent endeavors, Rose has dipped her toes into the grocery store field and even opened a vaping business.

Despite some small backlash for opening a vaping business, Rose is still profiting off her likeness and her merchandising brand, Rose Vega Store. Similarly, Rose’s YouTube channel has gained over 700k followers in the last four years; her videos are mostly personal vlogs on traveling, food, and family.

In 2022, Rose went on 90 Day Fiancé: 90 Day Diaries and introduced her new partner, Greg Scherwinski. However, that relationship seemingly fizzled out. At the time of this article’s most recent update, Rose’s relationship status hasn’t been confirmed.

Related: How To Watch 90 Day Fiance In Order

What Happened Between Rose and Big Ed on 90-Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days?



Image via TLC.

After Facetiming each other for three months, Big Ed went to the Philippines to meet Rose in person. At first, things seemed to be working well, but after a couple of weeks, Rose started noticing red flags.

When they met, Rose discovered that Big Ed had lied about his height, and things seemed to get worse from there. Ed repeatedly treated Rose in questionable ways, and became obsessive about her past intimate experiences, resulting in him condescendingly trying to get her to do an STD screening. Additionally, after Rose’s sister asked Big Ed for money, he began to suspect she was behind the messages, causing big problems for the couple.

Things came to a head at a luxury resort in Palawan, where Big Ed revealed that he didn’t want to have any more children. As Rose wanted to start a family, this proved the ultimate deal breaker, and the two ended things. Big Ed later started dating another 90 Day Fiance star: Liz Woods.

90 Day Fiancé is available to stream on TLC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy